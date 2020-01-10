Where to spot Tigers in New Orleans this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- If you don't have a ticket for the national championship game inside the Superdome on Monday, you can still get them through the third-party vendors, but it'll cost you nearly $1,000 with fees, at least the last time that we checked.

But if you don't have a ticket, there are still many ways you can enjoy the fun during sideline activities. Many of them you may already know, and we'll get to those in a minute. But first, here are some others that you may not be aware of.

LSU fans can attend a VIP tailgate party at Walk-On's on Monday afternoon at its Poydras Street location. No game ticket? Well, at least you'll be close to the Dome. Tickets are $150 each.

Clemson is hosting a tailgate event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Monday afternoon. Afterward, there will be a second line parade to the Superdome. At last check, no more tickets were being sold for this event, but you can probably still crash the parade.

If you're simply looking to be in the same room with other fans, Clemson fans routinely watch their Tigers' games at Fat Harry's on Saint Charles Avenue. As for LSU fans, virtually any bar or restaurant with a TV will probably be a good place for you.

Also, there are all kinds of official activities available at the Morial Convention Center and outside the Jax Brewery building along the riverfront. To see more info on those festivities, click on the video button at the top of this page.