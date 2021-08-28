LIST: Shelters, sandbag locations in Mississippi ahead of Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to Hurricane Ida, shelters across Mississippi will be open. Below is a list of open shelters provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency:

SHELTER OPENINGS:

Adams County:

  • Adams County Safe Room – 323 Liberty Road, Natchez – OPEN
    • Please bring a mask, blankets, medication and food. Small pets are welcomed, but they must be in a kennel.

Copiah County:

  • Joe L Johnson Safe Room – 1060 Epps Lane, Hazlehurst – OPEN

Forrest County:

  • Forrest County 361 Shelter – 964 Sullivan Drive, Hattiesburg – OPEN
  • COVID Shelter – 315 Conti Street, Hattiesburg – OPEN

Greene County:

  • McLain Attendance Center- 300 Shows St., McLain – Standby
  • State Line Community Center- 132 K Town Rd., State Line – Standby
  • Leakesville Jr. High School- 620 Main St., Leakesville – Standby

George County:

  • Agricola Safe Room-3161 Cooks Corner Rd., Lucedale – OPEN
  • Bendale Safe Room- 5207 Highway 26 W, Lucedale – OPEN

Hancock County:

  • Kiln Safe Room-18320 Hwy 43 Kiln – OPEN
  • Necaise Safe Room- 30360 Hwy 603 –OPEN 

Harrison County:

  • West Harrison High School Safe Room-10399 County Farm Rd., Gulfport – OPEN
  • D’Iberville High School Safe Room-15625 Lamey Bridge Rd., Biloxi – OPEN
  • Saucier-Lizana Rd Safe Room-23771 Saucier Lizana Rd., Saucier – OPEN
  • Lobouy Road Safe Room- 9509 Lobouy Rd., Pass Christian – OPEN
  • County Farm Road Safe Room-  15038 County Farm Rd., Gulfport – OPEN
    • *Pet Accommodations for County Farm Road Safe Room – Pets will not be allowed in main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding and watering.
  • Harrison Central High School – 15600 School Rd., Gulfport – OPEN
    • *Pet Accommodations for Harrison Central High School Shelter – Pets will not be allowed in main shelter area, but will be nearby in a safe location. All pets must remain in a carrier/kennel. Owners are responsible for feeding and watering.
  • Orange Grove Community Center- 14416 Dedeaux Rd., Gulfport – Standby

Jackson County:

  • Central Jackson County Safe Room – 5500 Ballpark Road, Vancleave – OPEN

Jasper County:

  • Jasper County Safe Room – 124 Edmund King Road, Bay Springs – OPEN

Jones County:

  • Jones County Safe Room- 1425 Ellisville Blvd., Laurel – OPEN

Lincoln County:

  • Lincoln County Safe Room – 1154 Beltline Drive, Brookhaven – OPEN

Lamar County:

  • Lamar County Safe Room – 99 Central Industrial Row, Purvis – OPEN

Marion County:

  • First Methodist- 411 Church St. Columbia – OPEN

Pearl River County:

  • Poplarville Safe Room-124 Rodeo St. Poplarville County – OPEN
  • Picayune Safe Room – 501 Laurel Street, Picayune – OPEN
  • Carriere Safe Room – 7407 Highway 11, Carriere – OPEN

Pike County:

  • Pike County Safe Room- 2017 Quinlivan Rd., Magnolia – OPEN

Smith County:

  • Smith County Agriculture Complex – 131 Oil Field Road, Raleigh – OPEN

Stone County:

  • Stone Elementary School-1652 E Central Avenue, Wiggins – OPEN
  • State Medical Needs Shelter – 1640 Coy Avenue, Wiggins – OPEN
  • Stone High School – 400 West Border Avenue E, Wiggins – OPEN

Washington County:

  • Washington County Convention Center- 1040 S Raceway Rd., Greenville – Standby

*Masks must be worn at all shelters. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided.

DISABILITY AND DISASTER HOTLINE: (800) 626-4959 OR INFO@DISASTERSTRATEGIES.ORG

SELF-SERVE SANDBAG LOCATIONS:

Harrison County:

  • District 5 Woolmarket Work Center – 16395 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
  • Henry Beck Park – 671 Division Street, Biloxi
  • Todd Migues Park – 425 Parker Street, Biloxi
  • Cavalier Park – 2059 Lawrence Street, Biloxi
  • AJ Holloway Sports Complex – 765 Wells Drive, Biloxi
  • Fire Station #8 – 8479 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
  • Fire Station #9 – 93700 Oaklawn Road, Biloxi
  • District 1 D’Iberville Work Center – 10085 Doris Deno Avenue, D’Iberville
  • HWY 90 & Courthouse Road (south of HWY 90), Gulfport
  • Harrison County Road Department – 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport
  • District 2 Lyman Work Center – 15001 County Farm Road, Gulfport
  • District 4 Orange Grove Work Center – 8300 34th Avenue, Gulfport
  • Orange Grove Community Center on Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
  • Fire Station #2 – 1200 42nd Avenue, Gulfport
  • Intersection of Hewes Avenue & Glover Street, Gulfport
  • District 3 Long Beach Work Center – 605 North Seal Avenue, Long Beach
  • Long Beach Harbor

Hancock County:

  • Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
  • Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive, Kiln
  • Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St Louis
  • Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street, Bay St Louis
  • West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street, Pearlington
  • Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle, Diamondhead

Hinds County:

  • 4225 Michael Avalon Street Building A, Jackson – Open 8 AM – 7 PM

Yazoo County:

  • District 3 Volunteer Fire Department – 171 Old Benton Road, Yazoo City

*Bags and sand will be available at all locations. Please bring your own shovel.

