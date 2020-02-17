Where do you find a smart toilet?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Do you love a hardware store?

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has found a convention of people who love and live for hardware stores.

There are 6,000 of them gathered in New Orleans at the True Value Hardware Store Convention.

It's huge.

And it's really huge for Habitat for Humanity in New Orleans.

The Habitat ReStore locations are getting all the goods, $400,000 worth from the convention.

That means, you can go buy the convention leftovers.

And when you do that, you help people who otherwise might not have a house to call home.