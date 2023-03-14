Magic Happens at Show Biz School

ALGIERS, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana’s got teenagers.

And these kids, they’ve got talent.

Standing center stage with them is WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood.

The kids are in the spotlight of whatever makes their spirit shine.



At their rehearsal hall in Algiers, in what used to be a strip shopping center church, the address is still sacred.

They’re getting ready for their next big show



The man who saw the need and made it happen is Freddie Marshall.

Freddie is a former teacher and Broadway performer.

He decided to open his version of a school for kids.

It’s an after-school actually.

The place kids move to the microphone to make music.

They move onto the dance floor to shine.

There’s no business like show business. Now, local businesses sign up to sign the paycheck.

Let the standing ovation begin.

These kids are on stage.

And ready to be stars.

In the story of their very own lives.

