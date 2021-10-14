Woman catches car burglars in the act on their third try

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a group of car burglary suspects. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on October 11 at a little before 7:00 in the evening. The NOPD released security camera footage that shows much of what happened.

In the footage, you see a mother and child in front of a home in the 200 block of North Solomon Street. At one point, a small SUV passes down the one-way street. Moments later, the same SUV passes a second time but then stops. A passenger is seen going from the SUV to the woman’s car which is parked along the edge of the street. The car’s dome light comes on, but due to the angle, it’s hard to know how far the burglary suspect entered the car.

When a passerby walks past the scene, the SUV leaves but then returns a third time. At this point, the woman see what’s happening.

If you have information that could help police identify the car burglary suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.