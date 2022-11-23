METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — WGNO began the Wheel of Justice segments in April of 2008. Over the years, hundreds of the cases that we’ve reported ended with arrests. Now that number has surpassed 450 arrests.

The latest cases include a shooting, a murder, a flasher and a burglar. All of them happened this year. Most were solved within a matter of days.

There’s no way that the Wheel of Justice can take all the credit. That belongs to the detectives who supplied the police work and the informants who phoned in the tips.

Still, we will continue to do our part by showing you the cases and the evidence every Monday and Wednesday night on WGNO News at 10pm. You do your part and keep supplying the tips.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice