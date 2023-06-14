METAIRIE, La (WGNO) — Nearly halfway through 2023, multiple crimes that were the subject of Wheel of Justice reports have ended with arrests. Many of the cases have ended with arrests.

Our cases included a shooting, murder, burglary, armed robbery and carjacking.

By no means is the Wheel of Justice responsible for all of the arrests. Good police work and tips from the public deserve the credit.

But we’ll continue to do our part by showing you the crimes, and you do yours by supplying the tips.

Now more than 460 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

