NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a team of car burglars who are accused of striking multiple times, minutes apart, in the West End area on Saturday.

According to police, the first car burglary happened around 3:20 in the morning the 100 block of 30th Street. Security camera footage shows a pair of car burglars pulling on car doors and getting inside at least one SUV. At least two more burglaries happened about five minutes later, nearby on Bellaire.

In both cases, the burglars can be seen carrying rifles, perhaps AR-15s. Also in both cases, the thieves used a white Kia as their getaway car.

Police say keys, a laptop and tools were taken. They say the KIA was later seen with a missing rear bumper.

If you have information that could help police locate or identify the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

More than 450 people have been arrested after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts