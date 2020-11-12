Video: Thief gets away with purse but nearly loses his pants

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is trying to find a thief who stole a woman’s purse while she was standing just a few feet away in a driveway. The only thing that prevented the suspect from making a faster getaway was his pants falling nearly to his knees. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on Friday, November 6, at about 2:30 in the afternoon in the 200 block of Warrington Drive. Surveillance video shows much of how the crime unfolded.

In the video, a woman is seen unloading groceries from the back of her SUV when a dark gray Audi pulls up and a man creeps up to her SUV, opens the driver’s door, and according to police, takes the woman’s purse.

As the man runs back to the getaway car, his pants fall nearly to his knees, and as he slows to pull them up, the car begins to drive away. According to police, the suspect was able to get to the car and leave the scene.

