VIDEO: Thief dives through window to steal work truck in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a team of car thieves who stole a car in Algiers. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on October 2 at a little before 8:00 in the morning at a convenience store in the 4900 block of General Meyer Avenue. Much of what happened was recorded by one of the store’s security camera.

The footage shows a pickup truck with a trailer backup to the store. Moments later, the driver is seen pulling the store’s air hose to the truck and trailer.

About five minutes into the stop, a car arrives and a passenger gets out then dives through the truck’s open window on the passenger side. The driver appears to have no idea what’s happening until the truck pulls away.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.