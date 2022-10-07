(WGNO) — The Saint Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone will come forward with information on a homicide that remains unsolved 10 months after it occurred. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

On December 17, 2021, the body of 31-year-old Ellington Lockett was found in a drainage canal along Spruce Street in Boutte. He’d been stabbed to death.

The last time anyone saw Lockett alive was two days prior in the area of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling.

Saint Charles deputies released some footage of the area where Lockett’s body was found. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including that video, watch the story at the top of this page.

If you have information that could help deputies solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a $2,500 reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.