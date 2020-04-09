Video: Masked man accused of stealing chickens and a pit bull

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a suspect who is accused of a burglary in New Orleans East. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on April 6 at about 4:45 in the morning in the 6000 block of Dorothea Street. A surveillance camera recorded much of what happened.

According to police, the man jumped the fence of a home and stole several animals including chickens and a pit bull puppy. Police say the burglar put the animals in a bag before making his escape.

They’re hoping that the man’s tattoos on his hand will help identify him.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance video and the man’s tattoos, click on the video button toward the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 suspects have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

