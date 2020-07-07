Video: Man’s truck stolen at gunpoint at gas pump

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find a team of thieves who stole a man’s pickup truck at gunpoint. The robbery happened as the man was filling the truck’s tank at a gas station. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the robbery happened on Wednesday, July 1, at about 3:00 in the afternoon at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Chef Menteur Highway in the Gentilly Woods area. The store’s surveillance cameras recorded much of what happened.

The video shows a man filling the tank on his work truck at one of the business’ pumps. As he walks around to the passenger side of the truck and opens a door, a white Nissan Rogue arrives and parks next to the truck.

When the man returns to the pump, one of the people inside the Nissan exits the car and enters the truck through the unlocked passenger door.

Seconds later, the man is seen returning to the truck’s cab where, according to police, he was confronted by the robber who pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out immediately.

Once the man exits the truck, it is seen in the surveillance video leaving the parking lot with the Nissan following behind it.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the robbery, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

