NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of crimes that targeted the same business. It’s the latest case to roll onthe Wheel of Justice.

The first crime happened a little after 9:00 in the morning on Sept. 2 at the Vertigo Vaporium in the 4900 block of Freret Street. Surveillance video shows a man enter the store and get into a brawl with a worker. Moments later the same security camera video shows the suspect leaving with a bag full of cigarettes.

According to the NOPD, the suspect left the scene on a red bicycle.

The second crime happened at the same business but two days later, a little before 4:00 in the morning on September 4. This crime involves a pair of suspects breaking into the business and leaving with a bag and a backpack full of items.

If you have information that could help the NOPD identify or locate the suspects, call the NOPD’s Second District at 504-658-6020.

Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.