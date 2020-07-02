Video: Carjackers target woman along Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest a team of carjackers who targeted a woman along Bayou St. John. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The attack happened on June 26 near the corner of Prentiss Avenue and Bancroft Drive. The NOPD posted online a pair of surveillance camera videos from homes in the area that shows much of what happened.

According to police, a woman was driving her orange Toyota Rav4 when she was targeted. The surveillance video shows the woman drive down a stretch of Bancroft Drive that reaches a dead end. Following her is the carjackers in their vehicle.

The carjackers follow after the woman turns around at the end of Bancroft then block her car, pull guns on her, and leave in both cars.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for the carjacking, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests