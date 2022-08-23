New Orleans (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and arrest whomever is responsible for the shooting death of 19-year-old Reese Williams. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The attack happened around 10pm on June 10 at the intersection of Lafayette and South Rampart streets.

Six months earlier, Williams was named in another police report but as the suspect. He and another person were accused of a pair of carjackings, one on Jan. 2 and the other on Jan. 4.

Court records show he was booked and assigned a bond of $20,000. But records also show there was no bond following a hearing on June 7. Three days later, Williams was dead.

If you can help police identify or locate the attacker, there’s a $2,500 reward from CrimeStoppers. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court to get the cash. Just call 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.