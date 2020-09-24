Uptown sunbather catches suspected package thief in the act

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for a suspected package thief who was caught on camera by an Uptown sunbather. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on September 18 at about 5:30 in the evening in the 2400 block of Amelia Street. The department posted video of the case that was apparently recorded by a woman who was across the street.

In the video, the man is seen walking away from a home with a package in his hands. He gets on a bicycle and rides away.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this page.

If you can help police identify or find the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests