NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a pair of residential burglaries that happened during the holiday season. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, one of the burglaries happened on Christmas Day in the 3000 block of General Taylor Street. In that case, two men are accused of stealing credit cards and other items from a home. Police say the pair tried unsuccessfully to use the credit cards at some stores. The NOPD also released some security camera images of the suspects that appear to be from inside of a business.

The second burglary happened just two days into the new year, on January 2, in the 7900 block of Saint Charles Avenue. Police released security camera footage of the suspect who they say was also recorded that same morning on another security camera while trespassing in the 800 block of Broadway Street.

Police are not saying the two cases are connected or that the suspects are responsible for any other crimes.

If you have information that could help police make an arrest in either case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their case rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

