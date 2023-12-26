NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help to identify a group of individuals wanted for the recent business burglaries around the Gentilly area.

According to officers, around 6:33 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, an unmarked white truck was seen on security cameras in the parking lot of a business in the 1600 block of Allen Toussaint Boulevard.

The footage shows the individuals with face coverings breaking the glass door and reportedly taking money, cash register drawers, and the cash drawer from the ATM.

Days before, on Thursday, Dec. 21, NOPD officers say the same vehicle was seen at a business in the 3800 block of Gentilly Boulevard, according to NOPD officers.

Security cameras caught the individuals once again reportedly breaking the business window, taking an ATM, cell phones and other items.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the location of the truck or the wanted suspects, to call (504)- 658-6030 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts