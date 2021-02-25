Two car thefts, same location, less than 24 hours apart

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify a pair of car thieves. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Both thefts happened at the same convenience store in the 2000 block of Gentilly Boulevard, and both were recorded by security cameras.

The first theft happened at about 9:30 in the evening on Thursday, February 18. Surveillance video shows a man walk away from a black Nissan. Seconds later, another car pulls up and a passenger jumps into the Nissan then drives it away. According to police, the owner of the Nissan left the car running when he walked away.

The second theft happened at about 7:30 the following night. In that case, according to police, when a man left a silver Infinity running at the same convenience store, a thief walked up to the car and drove it away.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.