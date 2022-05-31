NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A total of $25k is available in two unsolved murder cases in New Orleans, but both rewards are set to expire at the end of June.

The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

One case is the murder of Messiah Thompson who was killed in June of 2020 in Gert Town. The CrimeStoppers reward in that case is $5k, which is double the normal amount for a case involving a single homicide. The reward expires on June 15, which is the two year anniversary of the crime.

The second case is the murder of Kendrick Cockerham which happened on July 2 of 2019. The reward in that case is $20K, but it expires on June 30.

Both cases have some unique elements. Be sure to watch the video at the top of this story for details.

If you have information that could solve either case, you still have time to collect the cash but hurry! Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward. So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.