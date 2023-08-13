All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TANGIPAHOA, La. (WGNO) — The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a stolen fire truck.

The case is the latest one to roll in the Wheel of Justice.

On Saturday, Aug. 12, deputies received a report of a fire truck stolen from District 1 Fire Station on Highway 25 South around 3:00 p.m.

Shortly after, reports show that the truck made a stop at East Fork Grocery in Tangipahoa at 5:50 p.m. The driver allegedly left the truck and tried to get into the store attendant’s vehicle but was stopped by the attendant.

That’s when the man returned to the truck and headed west on Highway 1054 toward Highway 51.

Deputies were able to recover the truck around 9:30 p.m. after it was left abandoned and still running near a Dollar General store in the area.

The man was described as having blond hair, a mustache and tattoos on his arm. Has last seen wearing khaki shorts and no shirt.

Anyone with information on the suspect can contact the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)-839-3434. So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

