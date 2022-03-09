NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On December 2 at about 6:45 in the evening, a 76-year-old woman was shot while driving in New Orleans East. The victim survived and is the mother of a New Orleans Criminal Court Judge. The unsolved case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the victim was hit by a stray bullet. She survived and was hospitalized in critical condition. She’s the mother of Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pittman.

Surveillance cameras in the area recorded much of what happened. There’s a $2,500 dollar reward in the case as well as images of persons of interest and a truck that was in the area at the time.

Still the case remains unsolved. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate a suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.