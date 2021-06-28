Thieves steal woman’s wallet and other valuables from her car as she’s filling the tank

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department wants to find whoever stole a woman’s wallet and other belongings from her car as she was filling the tank at a gas station on Gentilly Boulevard. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, it happened Saturday afternoon, June 26, at a gas station at 2035 Gentilly Boulevard. The business’ security camera recorded much of what happened.

The video shows a black Nissan Murano pull up to the pumps next to a woman who is fueling up her Dodge Charger. What happens next isn’t clearly seen on the video, but according to police, someone from inside the Nissan opens a passenger door on the Dodge and steals some valuables from the floorboard.

Police say the woman immediately noticed her backpack, wallet and lunch bag were gone, but so were the thieves.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate whoever was in the black Nissan Murano, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.