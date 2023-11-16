NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate a team of thieves who stole a man’s pickup truck as he was hitching it to his boat. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the theft happened on Saturday, Nov. 11, around 4:30 in the afternoon in the 3600 block of De Saix Boulevard. Police also released security camera footage that shows some of what happened.

According to police, as a man was hitching his boat to his Chevy Silverado along the curb of the street, a black and silver Mercedes pulled up in front of it. Seconds later, someone moved from the car to the pickup and drove away with the Mercedes leading the way.

Police say the stolen pickup also had two handguns inside of it.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance camera footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the thieves who stole the truck, call Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111. So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

