NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two thieves who stole $10k worth of refrigerant from a Mid-City business. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened a little before 4:00 in the morning on August 16 in the 700 block of South Galvez. Police released multiple images of the thieves and the two vehicles that they used.

Police say the pair stole two dozen 25 pound A/C refrigerant containers. The business says each container costs more than $400.

The pair used a black pickup truck and a white Ford Explorer with a broken headlight. Police say the thieves burglarized a second business that same morning in the 1500 block of Esplanade Avenue. The black pickup was found abandoned near the second burglary scene. Police say it was stolen in Algiers.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

