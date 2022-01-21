Thief shows up with multiple tools to burglarize New Orleans business

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) The New Orleans Police Department is trying to solve a business burglary in the Gentilly area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened at a little after 3:00 in the morning at the Family Dollar store in the 2100 block of Caton Street. The thief showed up with multiple tools for the crime. Much of what happened can been seen from the store’s security camera footage that was release by the NOPD.

The suspect first uses a crowbar to break through the store’s front door, but it wasn’t an easy task. After multiple tries, the burglar is seen removing the glass from the door and making his way inside.

From there, the thief goes to a cash register with an electric saw that he also brought for the job. He’s seen using the saw, but the footage does not show what the thief is cutting. Moments later he leaves the store. Police did not reveal if the man got away with any money or other valuables.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, click on the video at the top of this page. If you have information that could help police locate or identify the thief, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.