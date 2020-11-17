Thief loses shoe during crime, victim returns it

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to identify and locate at least two suspects who tried to steal a car on Saturday. One of the suspects lost his shoe when he got into a struggle with the victim, but the victim returned it.

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, the crime happened on Saturday, November 14, at about 7:30 in the morning at a gas station in the 7200 block of Hayne Boulevard. Surveillance video from the gas station shows what happened.

In the video, a man is seen standing beside his car while filling the tank. Moments later, a thief sneaks up and tries to jump into the car and steal it. The victim is right behind him, and the two begin to fight inside the car.

The thief escapes and limps or skips to the getaway car. Seconds later, you see the victim holding one of the thief’s shoes. Then an accomplice confronts the victim and makes him return the shoe at gunpoint.

If you can help police identify or locate the thieves, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Wheel of Justice reaches 410 arrests