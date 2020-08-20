These students are accused of going back to school early and illegally

NEW ORLEANS — While many kids are already back in school and others are waiting to go, one group of kids is accused of going to school early — and illegally. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, on August 10 at 5:19 in the evening, a group of young people broke into the Einstein Charter School on Cannes Street. The break in was recorded by the school’s security camera and released by police.

The video shows one kid throw a rock — or something like one — at some glass by one of the school’s doors. Seconds later, another kid throws a fire extinguisher through at the same spot. Then one of the kids is seen ducking into the building through the broken glass and opening the school’s door from inside. Moments later, more of the kids go inside the school.

Police say the group discharged the fire extinguisher inside the building and ransacking portions of the building. Police also say the group removed multiple items from the school but did not say what those items were.

If you can help police identify the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

