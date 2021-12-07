Tangipahoa Parish deputies trying to solve multiple illegal dumping cases

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify the people responsible for a pair of illegal dumping cases in the parish. Those cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first case happened on November 24, according to the TPSO, when a white truck was seen leaving the area around the 48000 block of River Road in Hammond after dumping household trash and other items.

The second case happened in the area off of Mitchell Cemetery around Weinberger Road in Ponchatoula. In that case, deputies say someone dumped roofing shingles and other construction debris.

Deputies also released photos from each of the cases. To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the photos, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help deputies solve the case, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.