Tangipahoa deputies warn retailers to be on the lookout following theft at retail business

HAMMOND, LA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says a man filled a grocery cart with items at a store and took them to his car without paying for them. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

It happened at a Dollar General store on Airport Road in Hammond on the night of April 16. Deputies released security camera footage of the suspect.

The TPSO says the man went into the store and filled a shopping cart with items then pushed the cart past the cash registers and to a car. Deputies say the man left the scene in a silver Nissan Altima.

If you have information that could help deputies identify or locate the suspect, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 800-554-5245.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.