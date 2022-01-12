Tangipahoa deputies are searching for a not-so-stuck boat and trailer

HAMMOND, La (WGNO) The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing boat and trailer. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to Tangi deputies, the boat was reported stolen on December 29. They say that the owner reported leaving the boat and trailer on the side of Interstate 12 by Pumpkin Center Road after two of the trailer’s tires went flat.

The boat is a 2009 Tracker Tahoe that is blue, white and gray in color.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including photos of the boat and trailer, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help deputies locate the boat or the person who stole it, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.