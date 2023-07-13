HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a pair of accused fireworks thieves. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened around 3:00 in the morning at the Firehouse Fireworks at the corner of Hwy. 190 and Hwy. 445 in Robert. Deputies released a surveillance camera image of each suspect.

Deputies say the pair stole $1,500 in fireworks. One suspect was wearing a black mask and light-colored hoodie. The other wore a muscle shirt.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help deputies identify or locate the suspects, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 800-554-5245. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Latest Posts

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.