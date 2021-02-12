Tangi deputies say car thefts — and suspects — are related

HAMMOND, LA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to solve a string of car thefts that deputies say are related. They say the suspects are also related. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the car thefts occurred in Tangipahoa Parish and Pike County, Mississippi.

Deputies say that one of those cases happened on January 24, when a Dodge truck was stolen in Kentwood and another in Jackson, MS.

The next day, deputies say the truck that was stolen in Kentwood was driving to Brookhaven, MS, and the occupants then stole another truck from the parking lot of a Dollar General store.

On three occasions, officers the suspects led deputies on a chase, either in cars or on foot. All three times, they escaped.

