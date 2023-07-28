PONCHATOULA, La (WGNO) — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a couple cases, both in Ponchatoula, both involving a team of suspects. Details are in this latest Wheel of Justice report.

The most recent case happened on July 21 on Wadesboro Road. A group of four people tried to get into a home, according to deputies, but left after the homeowner activated a panic alarm. Deputies are calling it an attempted home invasion.

The other case happened on June 6 on Emerald Drive, also in Ponchatoula, as well as another location in May in Tickfaw. In this case, at least three suspects are seen on security camera footage burglarizing cars.

In both Ponchatoula cases, some of the suspects were wearing light colored hoodies, and two of them wore dark colored shoes.

While there are similarities in the cases, so far deputies have not said that they’re connected.

If you have information that could help solve either case, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 800-554-5245. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

