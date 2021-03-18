Tangi deputies: Fake bathroom emergency led to store robbery

HAMMOND, LA — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a pair of suspects who are accused of using a multiple distractions, including a bathroom emergency, to steal money from a convenience store. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened at Shawn’s Quick Stop on South Airport Road in Hammond on Wednesday, March 10. Deputies released a couple photos of the suspects.

Deputies say that the crime began when a man rushed into the store and demanded to use the bathroom. Moments later, they say the woman who was helping him lured the store worker to leave the counter and go into the parking lot. That’s when, deputies say, the man emerged from the restroom and stole money from the store’s cash register.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 800-554-JAIL. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

