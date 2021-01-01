Tangi Crime Stoppers looking for help to catch accused generator thief

HAMMOND, LA — Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish is hoping that someone can help identify a man who is accused of stealing a generator from a tractor supply company in Amite. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The crime happened on December 27 at about 1:00 in the afternoon, according to Tangi Crime Stoppers, when a man walked into the store on Hwy 16 and walked out with a generator that he failed to pay for. Crime Stoppers also supplied a photo of the pickup truck that the man is accused of using to speed away from the scene.

If you have information that could help identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish at 1-800-554-5245. You could earn a $1,000 reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.