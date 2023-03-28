NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is working a pair of car crimes with perhaps multiple similarities, including the suspects ‘tactical parking’ getaway cars. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

The first case happened on March 19 in the 2500 block of Independence Street. A car is seen backing into a driveway. Police say some of the passengers then stole a dark colored, four door car from that same driveway.

A few days later on March 25, a car is seen backing into a parking space in a parking lot in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue. But before the driver finishes parking, the car leaves that spot then back into another one in the same parking spot.

Video shows some of the occupants in the car burglarize a pickup truck in the parking lot. Police say a gun was stolen.

Not only did the driver of the suspect car in each case choose to back into a parking space, the car in the second crime looks very similar to the one that was stolen in the first case.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the people responsible for either crime, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal you name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 450 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

