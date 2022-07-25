NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for at least two suspects accused of multiple crimes. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the pair is responsible for an armed robbery that happened in the 5700 block of General Diaz Street on June 23 around 2:00 in the afternoon. The case was featured in a Wheel of Justice report.

Since then, the NOPD released additional footage of the suspects and says that they are responsible for at least three other crimes including carjacking, car burglary, and access device fraud.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report which includes details of the other crimes and the latest surveillance images of the suspects, watch the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.