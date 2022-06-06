NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect in a murder from last month. The victim in the case was once the suspect’s codefendant in a previous case. It’s all in the latest Wheel of Justice report.

On May 16, when detectives arrived at a shooting in the 2000 block of Poland Avenue, they found a man who’d been shot in the chest. He died at the scene.

Within days, police identified 23-year-old Leslea Grinstead, first, as a person of interest and then later as the suspected killer.

The victim in the case was identified as 31-year-old Maurice Motton.

Grinstead was arrested previously, according to Orleans Parish records, on drug charges in 2019. The district attorney’s office eventually opted not to follow through with the case.

But Grinstead wasn’t the only defendant in the case. Charges were also dropped against a man. Turns out, the codefendant in that case is also the victim in the murder case, Motton.

If you can help police locate Grinstead, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.