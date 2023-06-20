Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) has asked for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly stole material from a business in the Central Business District. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to the NOPD, surveillance cameras in the 600 block of South Claiborne Avenue captured a man stealing copper ground wire from a sign tower at the business around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 18.

Through a preliminary investigation, detectives identified the wanted subject as a white male, unshaven, and between the ages of 35 and 45. The man has a tattoo on his left forearm, left bicep, and right bicep.

The bike the subject was riding is a beach cruiser with silver pedals, teal-colored trim, a black seat, and a small trailer attached with a blue plastic storage container sitting on top.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or location is asked to notify First District detectives at (504)-658-6010 or anonymously at Crime Stoppers at (504)-822-1111.

So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

