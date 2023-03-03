NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Feb. 25, 2021, Southern University student Marquise Jones left a party on Onzaga Street to go to Slidell where his mother lived. He never arrived. Three weeks later, Jones’ body was found in Lake Pontartrain.

The body was brought ashore by the boat launch at Bonnabel Blvd. in Metairie. But detectives later determined that it was actually discovered in the water on the other side of the parish line in New Orleans.

One week after he went missing, Jones’ car was found by an abandoned apartment building in New Orleans East.

On March 15 of that year, the New Orleans Coroner’s Office determined Jones died from gunshot wounds. Two years later, this March 15, the reward is set to expire.

If you have information that could help solve the case, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

