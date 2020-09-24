St. Tammany deputies to begin wearing body cameras

COVINGTON, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says its deputies will begin wearing body cameras, perhaps as early as tomorrow, Sept. 24.

The department made the announcement this afternoon following its decision in June to spend more than $1 million on the program.

According to the department, the cost of the five-year contract is actually $1.6 million and includes the cameras, training and storage and records management.

In a written statement, Sheriff Randy Smith says that the cameras have been a priority of his since taking office.

“We are excited to equip our deputies with this essential tool,” Smith’s statement reads. “This tool will help increase and promote transparency and accountability within the ranks and within the community we serve. Body cameras put everyone, deputies and citizens alike, on their best behavior.”

