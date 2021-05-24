St. Tammany deputies searching for Millionaire in attempted murder investigation

SLIDELL, La — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man named Millionaire in connection with an attempted murder investigation. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened on Wednesday, May 12, at a gas station at the corner of Gause Boulevard and Carroll Road at a little after 1:30 in the afternoon.

Deputies say a man arrived at the gas station in a white Nissan and began firing at another man inside of a car. The victim was not hit by any bullets but was injured by flying glass.

The suspect in the case is identified by the STPSO as Millionaire Forever Devine Route. They say the car he was driving has been located, but Route remains on the loose.

If you can help with the case, call Saint Tammany Deputies at 985-898-2338.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.