St. Tammany deputies search for ‘endangered’ man

LACOMBE, LA — The Saint Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a missing man. At this point, the case is not considered to be a criminal investigation. But deputies fear it could become one, so they’re listing the man as an ‘endangered adult.’

The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, Todd Adams, Jr., was last seen on July 26 when he was walking barefoot on Horseshoe Island Road in the Lacombe area. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts.

Deputies have used ATVs, a helicopter, and trained dogs to search for Adams, including assistance from the Louisiana Search and Rescue K9 Team.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including some photos taken of the search team, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help deputies locate Adams, call the STPSO at 985-898-2338.