St. Bernard deputies search for suspects in two shootings in Violet

CHALMETTE, LA — The Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the suspects in two shootings that happened on the same day in Violet. The cases are the latest ones to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the first shooting happened on Friday, May 22, at about 1:00 in the afternoon. Deputies say 21-year-old Tyron Enclarde, 19-year-old Dwayne Ratcliff and 22-year-old Terrell Dobard got into a gunfight in the 2900 block of Daniel Drive. None of the suspects was hurt, according to deputies, but a 14-year-old boy who was a bystander was hit in the leg.

The second shooting happened at about 3:45 on that same day also in Violet. Police say 18-year-old Tyreese Riley fired multiple shots in the 2800 block of Guerra Drive. Nobody got hurt, but Riley had already left the scene when deputies arrived.

Detectives to not believe the shootings are connected. They say they have surveillance video and witness accounts that helped identify the suspects.

If you can help the SBPSO find any of the suspects, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You could be eligible to earn a cash reward, and you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court.

So far, more than 410 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.