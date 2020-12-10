St Bernard deputies look for suspect in camo with pistol

CHALMETTE, LA — The Saint Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who wore camo into an Arabi business and robbed it at gunpoint. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to deputies, the crime happened at about 2:00 in the afternoon on Monday, November 30, at a business in the 7400 block of West Judge Perez Drive. Deputies released several images of the suspect and his car that were captured by security camera footage.

Deputies say the man walked into the store and began speaking with an employee then left. Moments later, he returned but wearing a hooded sweatshirt and carrying a gun. Deputies say the man robbed the business and left in a silver Nissan Altima.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help detectives identify or arrest the robber, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

