NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is trying to find the person responsible for a smash and grab business burglary. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

It happened a little after 1:00 in the morning on Tuesday, August 16, at the Dollar Tree in the 5200 block of Canal Boulevard. Police released security camera footage from the business that shows much of what happened.

In the video, the suspect is seen using a brick to smash one of the front windows of the store. Additional clips show him walking through the frozen food section and then exiting through the same broken window.

Police say the suspect stole two backpacks full of tv dinners and candy bars. He left the business and headed toward the railroad tracks, in the direction of the lake.

If you can help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 440 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.