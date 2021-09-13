Slidell police search for suspect accused of trying to steal money from a bank and 3 ATMs after Ida

SLIDELL, La — The Slidell Police Department hopes the public can help identify a suspect who is accused of burglarizing a bank and three ATMs after Hurricane Ida devastated much of the area. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the suspect tried to break into at least three ATMs on August 30, the day after Hurricane Ida hit the area. But because of the damage to the infrastructure in the area, nobody knew about the crimes for a few days.

Slidell police also say the man was able to break into one bank building. But during all of the attempted heists, police say the man left with no money.

Police did release some surveillance camera footage that shows the suspect. They also released a photo of the pickup truck the man was using. They say that it has significant damage along the driver’s side, so it might be easy for someone to spot or recognize. Also, they released a photo of the suspect’s left arm which has multiple tattoos that could help identify him.

If you have information that could help police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

