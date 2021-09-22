Slidell police search for car and suspect in carjacking investigation

SLIDELL, La (WGNO) The Slidell Police Department is trying to find a man who is accused of stealing a woman’s car at gunpoint. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at about 7:30 in the evening. They say a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot of the Panera Bread on Town Center Parkway when a man approached her, pulled a gun, grabbed her keys and forced his way inside her car.

Police did not release any video that shows the crime, but they did provide video that shows the man who they say is responsible for the attack.

At last word, police were also trying to locate the car which had not been recovered.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report, including the surveillance footage of the suspect, click on the video at the top of this story.

If you have information that could help Slidell police identify or locate the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember, you don’t have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 420 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.